Texas Tech softball splits doubleheader

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech (6-7) opened the home schedule with a series split against Texas State (7-3) Wednesday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders scored 12 total runs, hitting four home runs in two games against the Bobcats.

Texas State took game one in a late-inning battle that saw nine runs scored between the two teams in the final two innings. The Red Raiders responded with a win in game two as Tech tallied seven runs on 13 hits.

Kelcy Leach, Zoe Jones and Peyton Blythe homered in the game one loss.

Head coach Sami Ward shuffled the lineup in game two.

Tech scored five runs in the first two innings of game two to take a commanding lead. The Red Raiders scored one run in the first inning off a two-out single from Ellie Bailey that brough Jacee Hamlin home.

Four more runs came across in the second inning after a double from Maddie Westmoreland and single from Abbie Orrick put two runners on for Kennedy Crites, who belted her first career home run over the center field wall. Hamlin reached base on a bunt single and was moved to second after Blythe was pegged by a pitch. Bailey added her second RBI single of the game driving in Hamlin to give the Red Raiders a 5-0 lead.

The Red Raiders remain at home this weekend to host Abilene Christian and Kansas City in the Texas Tech Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.