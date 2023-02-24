CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – Texas Tech extended its winning streak to nine straight thanks to a come-from-behind win but came up short of a ten in a row Thursday in day one action at the Mary Nutter Classic.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the 7th, Makinzy Herzog doubled home the game-tying run, and Ellie Bailey drove in the game-winner to secure the 3-2 victory over Cal Poly.

In game two against UC Riverside, Texas Tech could not hold onto a 4-2 lead, allowing the Highlanders to score a run in the sixth and seventh to force extra innings.

UC Riverside hit a two-run home run in the 8th to win, 6-4.

Herzog struck out nine in six innings of work.

Texas Tech continues to play in the Mary Nutter Classic against Utah at 12:30 p.m. Friday.