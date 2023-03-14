SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas Tech swept a doubleheader against No. 25 Texas State Tuesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

It’s the first time the Red Raiders earned back-to-back road wins over a ranked opponent since taking two against No. 9 Missouri in 2012.

“Our ball club really showed up today; they were ready,” head coach Craig Snider said. “All three facets – offense, defense, and pitching – were great today. I am proud of our kids for showing up. It was a great way to start this road trip.”

Texas Tech won game one, 4-3, with the game-winning run coming on a Demi Elder sacrifice fly to bring in Abbie Orrick in the fifth inning.

The Red Raiders opened the scoring with an Ellie Bailey solo home run in the second and went ahead 3-0 in the fourth on a Peyton Blythe two-run homer to right field.

The Bobcats would answer with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before the Red Raiders went ahead for good in the fifth.

Texas Tech battled from behind to take game two, 3-2.

The Red Raiders trailed 2-0 heading to the sixth inning. Peyton Blythe drove in the first round on a ground out to second to pull within one.

With a running on and two outs, Bailey hit a two-run home run to put the Red Raiders ahead for good.

Texas Tech (22-7) travels to Maryland for a three-day tournament starting Friday. The Red Raiders open with Rider at 10 a.m. Friday and then against the host Terrapins at 6 p.m.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)