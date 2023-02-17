EL PASO, Texas– Texas Tech extended its winning streak to five straight with a pair of wins Friday in the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament at Helen of Troy Field.

In the first game, the Red Raiders (6-2) used a six-run second inning to top Santa Clara 9-1. Texas Tech scored six runs in the 2nd, and that was more than enough for Sage Hoover, who struck out eight batters in five innings.

The tournament host, UTEP, provided a much tougher test in the second game. The Red Raiders came from behind twice to pick up the 5-4 win. The Miners took an early 3-0 lead and would go ahead 4-3 in the 5th on a bases-loaded walk by Kendall Fritz.

The Red Raiders would even it up in the 6th on Kailey Wyckoff’s first career home run and took the lead on Ellie Bailey’s leadoff home run to start the 7th.

“We were absolutely gritty today,” head coach Craig Snider said. “We knew it would be a battle, and our team showed up and played the game at a high level! I am very proud of them.”

Texas Tech faces New Mexico and UTEP on day three of the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament. The first pitch in game one against the Lobos is set for 2 p.m.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)