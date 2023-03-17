COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Texas Tech jumped on No. 22 Maryland early and never looked back on its way to a 6-1 win Friday at Maryland Softball Stadium.

It extended the Red Raiders’ winning streak to nine straight, including three consecutive wins against a ranked opponent for just the third time in program history (2007 and 2019).

Texas Tech (24-7) opened the Maryland tournament with a 9-1 win over Rider Friday morning. All nine runs came on five Red Raider home runs.

In the nightcap, the Red Raiders plated three runs in the first inning on an Arianna Ville fielder’s choice, Peyton Blythe double, and Ellie Bailey single to take an early 3-0 lead.

Big 12 Player of the Week Makinzy Herzog would bring in Abbie Orrick with a double in the second to give the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.

Morgan Hornback would give Texas Tech a six-run lead with a pinch-hit two-run home run in the sixth.

Kendall Fritz pitched a complete game allowing one run on six hits and striking out six to improve to 7-1.

Texas Tech returns to action against North Dakota State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and then faces No. 22 Maryland at 6 p.m. at Maryland Softball Stadium.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)