Texas Tech Softball Tops Louisiana Tech, 3-0
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Texas Tech softball with timely hitting and solid pitching in its 3-0 win over Lousiana Tech to open regional play of the NCAA Softball tournament.
The Red Raiders broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning on Jessica Hartwell's two-run triple to the right centerfield gap.
In the next at bat, Trenity Edwards singled in Hartwell to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.
That was more than enough for starter Erin Edmoundson. The sophomore allowed just one hit in the complete game shutout.
Texas Tech moves on to the winner's bracket game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against LSU. The Tigers won their first round game against Monmouth, 2-0.
More Stories
-
Texas Tech Softball fell to No. 10 LSU 5-1 in a winner-take-all final…
-
The Texas Tech Baseball team clinched the Big 12 Regular Season…
-
Texas Tech Softball lost to No. 10 LSU 5-4 in 13 innings in the Red…