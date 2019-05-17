Texas Tech Softball Tops Louisiana Tech, 3-0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Texas Tech softball with timely hitting and solid pitching in its 3-0 win over Lousiana Tech to open regional play of the NCAA Softball tournament.

The Red Raiders broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning on Jessica Hartwell's two-run triple to the right centerfield gap.

In the next at bat, Trenity Edwards singled in Hartwell to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for starter Erin Edmoundson. The sophomore allowed just one hit in the complete game shutout.

Texas Tech moves on to the winner's bracket game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against LSU. The Tigers won their first round game against Monmouth, 2-0.