Texas Tech Softball Tops Louisiana Tech, 3-0

Posted: May 17, 2019 06:35 PM CDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 06:50 PM CDT

 BATON ROUGE, La. -- Texas Tech softball with timely hitting and solid pitching in its 3-0 win over Lousiana Tech to open regional play of the NCAA Softball tournament.

The Red Raiders broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning on Jessica Hartwell's two-run triple to the right centerfield gap.

In the next at bat, Trenity Edwards singled in Hartwell to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for starter Erin Edmoundson.  The sophomore allowed just one hit in the complete game shutout.

Texas Tech moves on to the winner's bracket game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against LSU.  The Tigers won their first round game against Monmouth, 2-0.

 

 

 

