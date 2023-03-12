LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech topped New Mexico, 7-2, to complete a perfect weekend in the Texas Tech Invitational Sunday at Rocky Johnson Field.

The victory was the 20th of the season for a Red Raider team that’s off to its best start since 2019.

“Our ball club did a really good job today and have put themselves in a good position for the rest of the year after picking up the 20th win,” head coach Craig Snider said. “I am proud of the girls’ fight, and I am very proud of our staff and what they have done. To be 20-7 is a really good feat for our team.”

Texas Tech struck first with a run in the first on an Ellie Bailey RBI double.

The Lobos answered with a two-run home run in the second, but the Red Raiders would take the lead for good in the bottom of the inning.

Makinzy Herzog’s two-run home run gave Texas Tech a 3-2 lead and they would keep it going with four more runs in the third.

Arriana Villa drove in the final run on a fielder’s choice. Villa and Kailey Wyckoff each has three hits a piece and the team finished with 12 in the win.

Sage Hoover pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to improve to 11-0 on the season.

The Red Raiders (20-7) visit Texas State for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday in San Marcos.

