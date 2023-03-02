LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech wasted no time getting on the board in its 13-5 win over North Dakota in Thursday’s home opener at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders struck first in the first inning on a Kailey Wyckoff double to left center that scored Makinzy Herzog. Three more runs would cross the plate to give Texas Tech an early 4-0 lead.

The offense would explode for eight more runs in the third to go ahead 12-0. The Red Raiders tallied seven hits in the frame, including two doubles from Ellie Bailey. The senior first baseman was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Nine different Red Raiders recorded a hit in the victory.

“The team did a great job today of coming out and battling,” head coach Craig Snider said. “We scored early and often after that. It was really good to see us keep the same offensive approach that we have the last 17 games. It was great to do it at home in front of our home crowd.”

Sage Hoover picked up the win in the circle and took a shutout into the fifth inning before surrendering five runs. Olivia Rains came in to get the final finish off the game.

The Red Raiders (13-5) continue play in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic on Friday with Rutgers at 3 p.m. and Seton Hall at 5:30 p.m.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)