HOUSTON — Texas Tech softball opened its season in Houston with two games apiece against UTSA and the University of Houston. The Red Raiders finished the weekend with a 3-1 record.

Texas Tech won both of its games against UTSA, beating the Roadrunners 8-0 Friday and 6-5 Saturday.

Pitcher Kendall Fritz was dominant in the win Friday, holding UTSA to one hit over five innings in the shutout victory.

Right fielder Carson Armijo homered in both games. Her two-run shot in Saturday’s contest gave Tech a lead in the seventh inning.

Fritz was outstanding again Saturday, throwing seven one-hit innings in a 1-0 shutout win over Houston. Armijo delivered the team’s lone run batted in. Houston rebounded Sunday, scoring three runs in the fourth inning to win 3-1.

Texas Tech will next head to the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational, where it will play six games between Thursday and Sunday.