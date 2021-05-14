Texas Tech softball wins first Big 12 Tournament game 8-6 over Baylor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas Tech softball won its first Big 12 tournament game 8-6 over Baylor Friday afternoon.

The No. 6-seeded Red Raiders scored four runs in both the third and seventh innings, which proved to be enough scoring for them to secure the win over the No. 4 Bears.

Peyton Blythe delivered the big hit in the third inning, whacking a three-run homer to break a 1-1 tie.

Karli Hamilton hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, and the next batter, Ellie Bailey, drove her in with a home run.

Texas Tech led 8-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Baylor scored four runs in the inning off starter Missy Zoch. Erin Edmoundson relieved her and got the two final outs to end the game.

Tech will not have to wait long to play its next Big 12 Tournament game. It will take on No. 1 Oklahoma Friday at 7:30 p.m.