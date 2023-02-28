NEW ORLEANS, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named Texas Tech sprinter Terrence Jones Division I National Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon.

The Bahamas native posted the fourth-fastest 60-meter in NCAA history at 6.46 in the prelims of last week’s Big 12 Indoor Championships. Jones went on to win the 60m final in convincing fashion with a time of 6.48.

Jones is the first Texas Tech male athlete to receive the honor since Trey Culver in 2018.

Jones and the Red Raiders now prepare for the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships next weekend (Mar. 10-11) in Albuquerque.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)