Texas Tech, Stanford to square off in Lubbock Super Regional Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech baseball team made quick work of its opponents in the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament, beating Army, North Carolina and UCLA once each in a sweep of the weekend.

The Red Raiders set themselves up for a series with Stanford, who who won three of four games to take the Palo Alto Regional.

The two teams will play a best-of-three series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock. Games will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday (If necessary). Games 1 and 2 will both start at 2:00 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Red Raiders are gunning for their fourth College World Series appearance in the past five NCAA Tournaments.

The Cardinal finished the regular season with a 36-15 record. It finished 17-10 in the Pac-12, winning every series but one.

Stanford has a deep lineup that features five players hitting better than .290. Second baseman Tim Tawa and center fielder Brock Jones can both hit for contact and power from the second and third spots in the order.

Head Coach David Esquer said he will start staff ace Brendan Beck in Game 1 of the series. Beck has an 8-1 record and a 3.00 ERA on the season. He struck out 115 batters in 93 innings.

Righty Alex Williams will go in Game 2 for the Cardinal. He’s pitched to a 3.73 ERA in 41 innings on the season and most recently tossed seven innings of one-run ball in the Regional round of the tournament against North Dakota State.

They will go against a Texas Tech lineup that put together an excellent weekend at Regionals. Center fielder Kurt Wilson returned to the order and had five hits and five RBI en route to a Most Outstanding Player honor.

Dru Baker, Jace Jung, and Cal Conley have been consistent presences in the order throughout the season. Braxton Fulford and Nate Rombach both have easy power from the right side of the plate.

Texas Tech is starting freshman Chase Hampton on the mound Monday, who has given up only one earned run in 14 innings pitched. Lefty Patrick Monteverde will go Saturday.

The Red Raiders have had a challenging season, overcoming injuries and inconsistent play. But they are two wins away from a trip to Omaha for the College World Series, and they’ll get the chance to win them at home.