Texas Tech star Colin Schooler announces return to school for 2021 season

Texas Tech’s Colin Schooler (17) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s 2021 roster got a major boost Friday when linebacker Colin Schooler announced that he intends to return to Lubbock for his final season of eligibility.

Schooler was a senior in 2020, but the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes who play fall sports.

“My time at Texas Tech has been awesome for the short period I have been in Lubbock,” Schooler said. “I can’t thank Coach Wells and the staff enough for accepting me and giving me an opportunity to play. With that said, I can’t wait to spend one more year in the Jones! Let’s run it back, Lubbock! Wreck ‘Em!”

Schooler transferred to Texas Tech from the University of Arizona before the 2020 season. He had a decorated three-year career in Tucson, totaling 313 tackles and 46 tackles for loss.

At Texas Tech, Schooler quickly emerged as one of the team’s best defenders. He leads the team with 3.5 sacks and is second with 63 tackles.

In the Red Raiders’ win over Baylor, Schooler garnered national attention with a thunderous, touchdown-saving tackle.