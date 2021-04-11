Texas Tech starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell leaves Sunday’s game with shoulder injury

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell became the latest Red Raider to go down with an injury when he was pulled from Sunday’s game against TCU in the third inning.

Tim Tadlock said after the game that Birdsell has an injured shoulder.

“It’s a shoulder. That’s all I can go into,” Tadlock said. “I thought he was in a really good spot but it reared its head and we’ll give him some time to get better. I don’t know the details of it.”

Tadlock said that the injury first popped up against Kansas State last weekend. He pushed Birdsell’s start back from Friday to Sunday to get him extra rest.

Before going down, Birdsell went 2.2 innings and allowed one run. He struck out two hitters. Texas Tech’s offense carried the team to a 17-7 victory over the Horned Frogs.

Birdsell has started seven games for the Red Raiders this season and came on in relief once. He’s pitched to a 3.06 ERA and struck out 36 batters in 35.1 innings. Before Sunday, he’d allowed one earned run in each of his last four starts.

Texas Tech’s offense is also persevering through injuries. Outfielders Dru Baker and Dylan Neuse did not start any games in the weekend series, and utility man Kurt Wilson left Sunday’s game with a jammed thumb.