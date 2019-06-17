Texas Tech stays alive at the College World Series

Cody Masters hit his second career triple at the best possible time, bringing home Cam Warren as the game winning run in Texas Tech’s 5-4 win over Arkansas.

The win keeps the Red Raiders alive in the 2019 College World Series.

Warren, Easton Murrell and Josh Jung all added home runs as the Tech offense utilized the long ball effectively.

Caleb Kilian had a strong outing for the Red Raiders, throwing seven innings and tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

Texas Tech will now await the result of the game between Michigan and Florida State, and will play the loser of that game Wednesday at 6:00 pm.