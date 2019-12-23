Texas Tech student-athletes achieve record GPA

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

Texas Tech Athletics experienced its best semester all-time in the classroom this fall as Red Raider student-athletes from all sports combined for a 3.24 grade point average.

This is the second-consecutive fall Tech has set a new record for the highest term GPA. Tech also boasted a 3.28 cumulative GPA through the past semester that is also the highest in school history.

“We are so proud of our student-athletes as they continue to succeed in competition and also in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “With another record-setting semester, this excellence is a point of celebration for not only our athletics program but our entire university. I would also like to thank the staff at the Marsha Sharp Center and all of our coaches for ensuring that our student-athletes excel in the classroom and in competition.”

Tech had 12 of its 13 athletics programs achieve both a term and cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better, including eight with at least a 3.2 GPA. Seven programs had a term GPA of 3.2 or better en route to pushing the athletics department to its 10th-consecutive semester with at least a 3.0 GPA by its student-athletes.

Additionally, Tech’s success featured 54 student-athletes (13 percent of its student-athletes) with a perfect 4.0 GPA this semester and 184 (43 percent) with a 3.3 GPA or better. Approximately 61 percent of Tech’s student-athletes recorded at least a 3.0 GPA this fall.

The Red Raider men’s tennis program put together the highest team GPA at 3.63 followed by Lady Raider Basketball at 3.52 and Lady Raider Tennis at 3.51. Tom Stone’s soccer program, meanwhile, boasts the highest cumulative GPA on campus at 3.52 through final exams.

Tech student-athletes have a dedicated staff at the Marsha Sharp Center who guide each student-athlete to success from the time of enrollment to graduation. The Marsha Sharp Center provides space for private study, computer labs, supplemental instruction classrooms and a private conferencing area for tutoring and mentoring appointments.

This was a press release from Texas Tech athletics.