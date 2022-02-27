LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 20 Texas Tech baseball completed a series sweep of Kent State Sunday, winning both games of a doubleheader.

Texas A&M transfer Ty Coleman starred in the victories, hitting two doubles in the first game and two home runs in the second. He finished the day with six RBI.

The Red Raiders won the first leg 8-1 behind a strong outing from starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell.

Birdsell threw five innings of one-run ball, striking out seven Kent State hitters. He allowed a baserunner in each inning, but prevented the Golden Flashes from stringing hits together and forming a rally.

On offense, Texas Tech got started immediately. Leadoff hitter Dillon Carter slammed a 2-2 pitch over the right-field fence to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead after their first batter of the game.

Texas Tech got three runs each in the third and seventh innings. Freshman Hudson White finally notched the first hit of his collegiate career, a two-run double in the seventh. He finished the game with three RBI.

Coleman knocked two RBI doubles in the game, including one that came at the end of a 15-pitch at-bat in the eighth inning.

Colin Clark and Shay Hartis came out of the bullpen and combined to pitch four scoreless innings. The two combined to strike out five batters and gave up just one hit.

Texas Tech’s bats began to find their power stroke in the second game, which was pushed from Friday to Sunday due to weather.

Jace Jung belted his first home run of the season in the first inning, an opposite-field drive over the left-field fence. Two innings later, Coleman lined a solo shot to left field.

Starting pitcher Mason Molina struck out seven Kent State batters, but he was pulled in the fourth inning after throwing 74 pitches. He was replaced by Josh Sanders, who allowed the Golden Flashes to score four runs in the inning.

Texas Tech trailed until the seventh inning, when Coleman struck again. He hit a three-run home run to left field, giving the Red Raiders a 7-5 lead.

Once again, Tim Tadlock called on freshman Trendan Parish to get the save and he got the job done. Parish struck out two hitters and did not allow a hit or walk.

The victories improved Texas Tech’s record to 5-2 on the season. The team is next in action Tuesday at Dallas Baptist.