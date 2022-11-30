LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech extended its home winning streak to 25 straight with Wednesday’s 79-65 win over Georgetown in the Big 12 – Big East Battle, but it wasn’t easy.

The Red Raiders (5-2) nearly squandered a 23-point second-half lead when the Hoyas went on an 18-0 run, and to pulled within a point at 62-61 with 5:46 remaining in regulation.

A Pop Isaacs jumper would end a more than six-minute drought without a field goal and spark an 8-0 Red Raiders run to help preserve the win. The freshman guard finished with ten points.

Isaacs was one of four Red Raiders to score in double figures led by Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon, who both finished with 18 points.

Harmon scored the final six points of the game and surpassed 1,000 career points in the process.

Daniel Batcho scored eleven of his 15 points in the first half and added 13 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season.

After the Hoyas tied the game at 20, the Red Raiders responded with a 16-0 run capped by a Kevin Obanor reverse dunk to make it 36-20 Texas Tech. Obanor finished with eleven points.

The run was part of a first-half stretch where the Red Raiders made eight straight field goals, including a pair of three-pointers from Isaacs and Harmon. The Red Raiders were 8-for-19 from three, with Tyson doing most of the damage going 4-of-5 from behind the arch.

The Hoyas had three players in double figures led by Bryson Mozone and Brandon Murray, who each scored 18 points.

The Red Raiders return to action against Nichols State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.