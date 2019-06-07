Texas Tech takes down Oklahoma State in first game of Super Regional

The Texas Tech Baseball team used another strong start from Micah Dallas to beat Oklahoma State 8-6, and take a 1-0 series lead in the Lubbock Super Regional.

The freshman from Aubrey, Texas threw five innings of four hit baseball, while striking out nine, to earn his seventh win of the season.

Offensively, Dylan Neuse hit a two run single in the second inning, and Cody Masters hit a solo home run in the third to give the Red Raiders an early lead. The Cowboys got close to tying it up late, but a solo home run by Josh Jung, combined with a run saving play at shortstop, helped secure the victory. Texas Tech has still never trailed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Tech can book its spot in Omaha with a win on Saturday over the Cowboys. First pitch in that one is 5:00 pm.