NORMAN, Okla. – After a slow start on the front nine, Texas Tech men’s golf caught fired one back to close Day One of the Norman Regional in first place at -10 overall.

The Red Raiders had five birdies on the front nine but combined for 15 birdies and an ace by Jack Wall in the final nine holes.

Tech’s highest finisher on the opening day was Ludvig Aberg, who used a birdie on 18 to close out a bogey-free 5-under, 67. Aberg’s final birdie on the afternoon pushed him into third place individually.

Freshman Matthew Comegys birdied 17 and 18 to finish a 3-under (T6).

The Red Raiders enjoy a one-shot lead over Oklahoma into Tuesday’s second round. Alabama is in third, three strokes back, followed by Duke and Colorado. The top five teams, after three rounds, advance to the NCAA Championships later this month in Arizona.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)