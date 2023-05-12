MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Texas Tech reliever Brandon Beckel threw four shutout innings to close out the Red Raiders’ 5-2 win over No. 12 West Virginia Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Beckel earned his fifth save thanks to a career-high seven strikeouts in a career-long outing.

The Red Raiders held a narrow 3-2 lead heading to the ninth until Austin Green delivered his first hit of the night, a two-run double to add insurance heading into the bottom of the frame.

Texas Tech jumped 18 spots to No. 40 in the RPI with the win. The victory was just the second of the season when scoring five or fewer runs.

Starter Mason Molina allowed the only two Mountaineer runs on the night in 4.2 innings of work. He also struck out six batters in the outing.

Ethan Coombes earned the win after getting the Red Raiders out of a jam in relief of Molina. After giving up a single, Coombes struck out Dayne Leonard with the bases loaded to preserve the one-run lead.

The Red Raiders’ first run of the night came on a Nolan Hester double to the left side to bring home Ty Coleman to make it 2-1 West Virginia. The base hit extended Hester’s hit streak to 12 straight and on-base streak to 37 games.

Kevin Bazzell’s sixth home run of the season tied the game in the fourth, and three batters later Dillon Carter doubled home Gavin Kash with the go-ahead run, and make it 3-2 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders go for the series win at 3 p.m. CT Saturday in Morgantown.