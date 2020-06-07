Texas Tech target, 5-star recruit Jonathan Kuminga reclassifies to 2020

Congolese basketball player Jonathan Kuminga is seen during practice at Patrick School, in Hillside New Jersey on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Thomas URBAIN / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS URBAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

HILLSIDE, New Jersey — Texas Tech basketball target Jonathan Kuminga has graduated high school and is now a member of the class of 2020, meaning he will be able to play immediately if he chooses to go to college.

Kuminga is a five-star recruit, and was the consensus No. 1 player in the 2021 class before he reclassified.

The Congo native is the younger brother of current Texas Tech forward Joel Ntambwe. He stands 6’8″ and weighs 205 pounds.

Kuminga tweeted on May 22 that he was considering five options for the next level: Texas Tech, Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and the NBA G-League.

Chris Beard has already brought in transfers Jamarius Burton, Marcus Santos-Silva and Mac McClung this offseason. Adding Kuminga would be another massive, immediate impact move.