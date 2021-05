OKLAHOMA CITY — The Texas Tech vs. TCU baseball game scheduled for Thursday at 4:00 p.m. has been postponed to Friday due to inclement weather, the Big 12 said.

The game will be made up at 9:00 a.m. Friday and will be shown on ESPN+. If Texas Tech loses that game, it will play again on Friday, at 12:30 p.m. against Kansas State.

Tickets for Thursday’s game will be valid for the rescheduled game on Friday.