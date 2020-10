The Texas Tech team enters the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Tech and TCU will play at 2:30 p.m. when they meet in Fort Worth on November 7, the Big 12 announced Monday.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

An afternoon kick on Nov. 7 in Fort Worth.#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/p5V8RxPL6k — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 26, 2020

The Red Raiders are 2-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play after they beat West Virginia on Saturday.

TCU is also 1-3 in Big 12 play, with a win over Texas and losses to Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma.