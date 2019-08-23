1  of  2
Texas Tech Tennis teams announce multiple leadership changes

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

On Friday, Texas Tech announced two changes to the leadership structure of its tennis programs.

First, Head Women’s Tennis Coach Todd Petty was elevated to Director of Tennis, resulting in him overseeing both programs while continuing to coach the women’s team.

Secondly, Daniel Whitehead was named the Head Men’s Tennis Coach after two seasons as an assistant for the Red Raiders.

These changes come after Brett Masi resigned earlier this month to take the same position at USC.

Texas Tech will host an availability on Tuesday at 1:30 pm to introduce Petty and Whitehead in their new roles.

