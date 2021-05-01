Texas Tech-Texas baseball game suspended in eighth inning

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

AUSTIN, Texas – Game two between No. 11 Texas Tech baseball and No. 3 Texas has been suspended in the eighth inning due to inclement weather and will pick up Sunday at 1 p.m.

The finale is still scheduled for a 2:30 p.m., start on Sunday or 45 minutes after the conclusion of game two if it runs long.

Game two will resume on Sunday with the Red Raiders holding a 5-3 lead with two outs and the bases loaded for Texas.

Tech scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning, but Texas responded with a solo shot in the seventh and pulled within two in the eighth on two bases-loaded walks.

Micah Dallas gave Tech a terrific start, striking out eight in 7.1 innings. After a single, double and walk, Tech made the call to the bullpen for Levi Wells, who walked in a pair of runs before recording a strikeout for the second out of the inning just before the delay.

