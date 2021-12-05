Texas Tech to face Leach, Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football will face Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the bowl announced Sunday.

The Bowl is played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee on December 28.

A familiar face will be on the opposing sideline. The Bulldogs are led by longtime Red Raider coach Mike Leach.

The Red Raiders finished the regular season 6-6, making a bowl game for the first time since 2017. Texas Tech beat Iowa State on a 62-yard field goal by kicker Jonathan Garibay to clinch bowl eligibility.

Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will coach the bowl game. Cumbie accepted the head coach position at Louisiana Tech but will stay with the team for the bowl game.

The Bulldogs finished their regular season 7-5 and went 4-4 in SEC play.