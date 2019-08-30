Texas Tech to honor late Dave Parks throughout season

by: Texas Tech Press Release

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will honor the legacy of the late Dave Parks throughout the 2019 season as the Red Raiders will wear a special helmet sticker in memory of the College Football Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member.

Parks, one of the most dynamic players in school history, passed away Aug. 8 at the age of 77. Tech will wear a helmet sticker in his honor for all 12 games and will invite Parks’ wife, Susan, to Jones AT&T Stadium later this season for an on-field recognition.

Over his three seasons as a Red Raider (1961-63), Parks was a standout two-way player for head coach JT King before departing as the school’s leader in single-game receiving yards (132), single-season receiving yards (499), career receptions (80) and career receiving yards (1,090).

In addition to his role as a wide receiver, Parks also disrupted opposing offenses as a defensive back and served as the Red Raiders’ punter. He continues to be a fixture in the school’s record book as his 98-yard interception return versus Colorado in 1962 remains the longest in program history.

Parks became the second consensus All-American in school history as a senior, earning first-team honors from the likes of the Associated Press, Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association among others. He was the first Red Raider all-time to garner first team All-America accolades from the Associated Press.

Parks later played 10 seasons in the NFL with stints with the San Francisco 49ers (1964-67), New Orleans Saints (1968-72) and Houston Oilers (1973). He was selected to three Pro Bowls (1965-67) while with the 49ers and garnered first team All-Pro honors twice, including in 1965 when Parks was the NFL’s leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

A native of Abilene, Parks was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and was a charter member of the Texas Tech Ring of Honor in 2012.

