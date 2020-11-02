Texas Tech to host Baylor at 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s home game against Baylor on November 14 will be played at 3:00 p.m., the Big 12 announced Monday.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

An afternoon kick when the Bears come to Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/9pMKfVlhL1 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 2, 2020

The Baylor game will be Texas Tech’s penultimate home game of the season. The final game at Jones AT&T Stadium is against Kansas on December 5.

Baylor is 1-3 in conference play this season, good for eighth place in the Big 12. Texas Tech is half a game behind the Bears at 1-4 in conference play.

Baylor has played one less game than Texas Tech because its October 17 game against Oklahoma State was postponed due to COVID-19. The teams will make up the game on December 12.