Texas Tech to host Baylor at 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s home game against Baylor on November 14 will be played at 3:00 p.m., the Big 12 announced Monday.
The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
The Baylor game will be Texas Tech’s penultimate home game of the season. The final game at Jones AT&T Stadium is against Kansas on December 5.
Baylor is 1-3 in conference play this season, good for eighth place in the Big 12. Texas Tech is half a game behind the Bears at 1-4 in conference play.
Baylor has played one less game than Texas Tech because its October 17 game against Oklahoma State was postponed due to COVID-19. The teams will make up the game on December 12.