LUBBOCK, Texas— Arlington is set to open the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders take on the No. 7 seed, Kansas State, who has been swept in regular season by the team. The team has held a high ranking in the championship every year since being entered.

“Since 2016, the Red Raiders have entered the Big 12 tournament seeded no worse than No. 3, the only team in the conference that can claim that feat, but has not won the tournament since 1998 – its only win,” Texas Tech said.

The Red Raiders (21-5 at home; 15-3 for all other games) scored seven grand slams this season. If Texas Tech scores an eighth grand slam, the team will be placed in the NCAA record book tied for 12th place all-time.

Visit Big12Sports.com for more details on the 2022 Big 12 Baseball Championship, which is held May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.