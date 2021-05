LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech will host a ribbon cutting to officially open the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Media are invited to attend and can expect comments from Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt during the ceremony. Hocutt along with Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams and women’s basketball coach Krista Gerlich will be available upon request following the ribbon cutting.