Red Raider Nation has confirmed with Texas Tech Athletics that the Red Raider Football team will open up its 2021 season against the FIU Panthers.

The game will be played on Thursday, September 2 in Lubbock, and Texas Tech will pay FIU $1.4 million.

In terms of the opening game for 2019, the Red Raiders are now just two weeks away from their home opener against Montana State. Kickoff will be at 3:00 pm on August 31.