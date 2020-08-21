Texas Tech to open 2021 season against University of Houston

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 23: Nic Shimonek #16 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes against the Houston Cougars in the first quarter at TDECU Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Friday it will open the 2021 football season against the University of Houston as the two schools will meet in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will take place over Labor Day weekend and will be played on an ESPN network.

This will be Texas Tech’s second appearance all-time in the Texas Kickoff as the Red Raiders previously faced Ole Miss to open the 2018 season. It will be the Red Raiders’ fourth trip to the city of Houston since 2015 alone as Texas Tech previously played in the AdvoCare Texas Bowl in 2015 and then traveled to face the Cougars in 2017.

“We look forward to once again opening our season as part of the Texas Kickoff,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “The city of Houston is home to one of Texas Tech’s largest alumni bases, and we can’t wait to play in front of so many great Red Raiders.”

The 2021 meeting will be the 33rd all-time between Texas Tech and Houston as the Red Raiders have won each of the past three contests against their former Southwest Conference foe. Texas Tech last topped the Cougars in 2018 as then true freshman quarterback Alan Bowman threw for a Big 12 freshman record with 605 passing yards as part of a 63-49 victory. Antoine Wesley also snapped the Texas Tech single-game receiving mark with 261 yards through the air to improve the Red Raiders to 13-18-1 all-time versus the Cougars.

Texas Tech and Houston were originally slated to face each other on Sept. 18, 2021, at Houston’s TDECU Stadium in the third game of a four-game agreement between the two schools. Houston will still travel to Lubbock in 2022 as originally scheduled.

As part of the schedule change, Texas Tech and Florida International have mutually agreed to move back their 2021 matchup by two weeks and play on Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock.

