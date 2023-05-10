ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Tech is one of three Big 12 schools that will participate in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, as it returns to Globe Life Field February 16-18, 2024, as announced by REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers Wednesday.

The Red Raiders are joined by Baylor, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Nebraska for the three-day tournament. An announcement on the schedule and game times will come later this summer.

“We have another tremendous lineup of the top collegiate baseball teams in the country for the 2024 tournament,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. “These teams and their supportive fans will again create an electric environment at Globe Life Field to kick off the college baseball season.”

Texas Tech will become the first program to make three appearances in the Showdown.

(A Big 12 press release contributed to this report.)