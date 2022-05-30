LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball (37-20) will play in the Statesboro Regional against Notre Dame (35-14) in the NCAA Tournament. The Road to Omaha begins June 3.

The teams selection was broadcast Monday on ESPN.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders fell to the Kansas State Wildcats 6-5 in 11 innings.

Texas Tech baseball’s streak of being a regional host was broken this season. The Regional hosts are: