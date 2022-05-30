LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball (37-20) will play in the Statesboro Regional against Notre Dame (35-14) in the NCAA Tournament. The Road to Omaha begins June 3.
The teams selection was broadcast Monday on ESPN.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders fell to the Kansas State Wildcats 6-5 in 11 innings.
Texas Tech baseball’s streak of being a regional host was broken this season. The Regional hosts are:
- Auburn
- Austin
- Blacksburg
- Chapel Hill
- College Park
- College Station
- Coral Gables
- Corvallis
- Gainesville
- Greenville
- Hattiesburg
- Knoxville
- Louisville
- Stanford
- Statesboro
- Stillwater