Texas Tech to play Stanford in Super Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball is set for a matchup with Stanford in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

The games will be played at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock.

Game 1 will be on Friday at 2:00 p.m., Game 2 will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and Game 3 will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. if it is needed. Games 1 and 2 of the series will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Texas Tech advanced to the Super Regional after a perfect, 3-0 weekend in the Lubbock Regional. The Red Raiders beat all three teams in their regional — Army, North Carolina and UCLA — once.

Stanford beat UC-Irvine 11-8 in a winner-take-all game Monday to advance to the Super Regional.

The two programs have played four games against each other in their history. Each team has won twice. Texas Tech beat Stanford 7-2 in the 2020 Round Rock Classic.