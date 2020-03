KANSAS CITY, Missouri — With Saturday’s action in the books, the Big 12 Tournament bracket is set, and Texas Tech’s first opponent will be Texas.

The Red Raiders finished 9-9 in conference play, which is tied with Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia for third place. After tiebreakers, Texas Tech was given the No. 5 seed.

Texas Tech and Texas tips off at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Kansas won the Big 12’s regular season title and will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Baylor is the No. 2 seed.