Texas Tech to return to MSG for game with Tennessee in December

NEW YORK — Texas Tech will return to Madison Square Garden December 7 for a Jimmy V Classic game against Tennessee, according to Head Coach Mark Adams.
“We just found out we’re going to be in the Jimmy V Classic on December the 7th at Madison Square Garden again…We’re gonna play Tennessee,” Adams said on the Courtside with Greenberg & Dakich podcast.
Texas Tech played at MSG in the Jimmy V Classic in 2019 and upset No. 1 Louisville 70-57.
The Red Raiders also visited the arena in 2018, when they lost 69-58 to No. 2 Duke.
The Tennessee game is Tech’s third nonconference contest that has been officially announced. The team will play at Providence December 1 and will take on Gonzaga in Phoenix December 18.