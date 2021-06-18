Texas Tech to return to MSG for game with Tennessee in December

Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar (15) goes after a rebound against Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) with Louisville forwards Dwayne Sutton (24) and Malik Williams (5) watching from the floor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Texas Tech defeated No.1 Louisville 70-57. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Texas Tech will return to Madison Square Garden December 7 for a Jimmy V Classic game against Tennessee, according to Head Coach Mark Adams.

“We just found out we’re going to be in the Jimmy V Classic on December the 7th at Madison Square Garden again…We’re gonna play Tennessee,” Adams said on the Courtside with Greenberg & Dakich podcast.

Texas Tech played at MSG in the Jimmy V Classic in 2019 and upset No. 1 Louisville 70-57.

The Red Raiders also visited the arena in 2018, when they lost 69-58 to No. 2 Duke.

The Tennessee game is Tech’s third nonconference contest that has been officially announced. The team will play at Providence December 1 and will take on Gonzaga in Phoenix December 18.