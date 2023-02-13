LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 6 Texas was the latest ranked to leave Lubbock with a loss. Texas Tech took down the Longhorns, 74-67, to win its third straight home against an AP Top 25 team.

The Red Raiders led by as many as 13 points in the second half. Texas would tie the game up at 64 with 4:17 remaining, but this time around the Red Raiders responded with a run of their own to hold onto the win.

De’Vion Harmon scored a career-high 25 points in the win.

The Red Raiders held a 44-35 halftime advantage after a 21-point first-half performance from Harmon. The senior went 3-of-3 from behind the arc, including a shot at the buzzer to give the Red Raiders a nine-point advantage at the break.

The Red Raiders went 7-of-12 from three-point range in the first half. They didn’t hit one from behind the arc in the second half, but only attempted two.

Jaylon Tyson, who limped to the bench late in the first half, scored Texas Tech’s first five points of the second half to give the Red Raiders a 49-36 lead.

The Red Raiders would maintain the double-digit lead after back-to-back buckets from Fardaws Aimaq to make it 59-49 Texas Tech with 12:29 remaining in regulation. Aimaq finishes with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds in his second game back from a foot injury.

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis



The Red Raider defense would hold Texas without a field goal for four and a half minutes before a Marcus Carr three to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 62-58.

Texas would briefly tie the game at 64 on a Dylan Disu three-pointer with 4:17 remaining.

The Red Raiders responded with six straight points capped by an Aimaq alley-oop to Kevin Obanor to make it 70-64 Red Raiders. Obanor finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

The Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) begin a two-game road trip against West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPNU.