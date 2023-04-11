STANFORD, Calif. – Texas Tech wouldn’t squander a four-run lead the second time around against No. 8 Stanford.

A night after taking a 4-0 lead against the Cardinal, the Red Raiders did it again, but this time tacked on seven more in an 11-2 win to earn the team’s first true road win this season, and series split at Sunken Diamond.

The top of the Red Raider order put on a show offensively as the top four combined to go 9-of-18 – Nolen Hester, Ty Coleman, Gage Harrelson, and Kevin Bazzell. Hester led the team with a career-high three doubles, becoming just the 22nd Red Raider to accomplish that feat.

Hester’s third double of the game marked his 200th collegiate hit dating back to his Wofford career. Late in the game, Hudson White kept the offense rolling into the ninth inning, with the first Red Raider home run of the series.

The defense also played a role in the win, turning two double plays and logging one out on a caught stealing.

The bullpen performance began in the bottom of the third as Ryan Free relieved freshman starter Zane Petty. Free inherited one-out and base runners on first and second. Free allowed a single to the first batter he faced to load the bases and a run would score on the next at-bat on a fielder’s choice. The second run scored on an error as runners were on the corners while an attempt to throw out a runner stealing second went into the outfield, allowing a run to score from third.

That would be it for the Cardinal offense. Brandon Beckel and Kyle Robinson combined to shut out Stanford in the final five innings.

Texas Tech(23-11, 4-5 Big 12) resumes Big 12 play against Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Norman.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)