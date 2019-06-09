Texas Tech men's track and field team arrives home with national championship

LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas Tech's men's track and field team arrived home Sunday with a National Championship trophy in hand, the first men's team title in Texas Tech history.

The Red Raiders clinched the championship on Friday, winning with 60 total points. Wes Kittley said on Sunday that an NCAA liaison called it the "toughest NCAA meet in history."

As a team, the men took home three individual event titles as well, in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and discus. Zarriea Willis also won an individual championship on the women's side, winning the high jump title Saturday night.

The track and field team will be recognized once more, before Texas Tech Baseball's winner take all game three against Oklahoma State on Sunday at 5:00 pm.