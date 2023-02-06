NEW ORLEANS, La. – Both the men and women teams of Texas Tech track and field remained inside the top-25 in the week three rankings released Monday afternoon by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The men slid one spot to No. 2 while the women fell two spots to No. 15.

This past weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Tech secured a pair of top-2 marks in the country. Caleb Dean clocked in at 7.62 in the 60m hurdles for the No. 2 time in the NCAA and also the No. 2 all-time TTU time.

Meanwhile, Zach Bradford battled it out in the pole vault competition with the defending NCAA indoor and outdoor champion. Bradford vaulted 5.83m (19-1 ½) for a new lifetime best and reach No. 8 on the all-time collegiate list. He has now re-written his own school record in three-straight meets.

