Texas Tech guard Jamarius Burton (2) passes in front of LSU forward Shareef O’Neal (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

PITTSBURGH — Former Texas Tech guard Jamarius Burton transferred to the University of Pittsburgh, he announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Burton played one season at Texas Tech after transferring in from Wichita State. After Chris Beard left Tech for the University of Texas, he re-entered the transfer portal.

In his lone season in Lubbock, Burton averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.