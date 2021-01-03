Texas Tech transfer KeSean Carter commits to University of Houston

Texas Tech wide receiver Kesean Carter carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

HOUSTON — Former Texas Tech wide receiver KeSean Carter will transfer to the University of Houston, he announced Sunday.

The Cougars are on Texas Tech’s 2021 schedule, so Carter will suit up against the Red Raiders if he is eligible.

Carter played three seasons at Texas Tech, totaling 831 yards on 83 catches with seven touchdowns. He had 30 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, but missed four games with an injury.

Carter’s most impressive performances as a Red Raider came against Texas. He went off for a career high 150 yards against the Longhorns in 2019 and caught two touchdowns in TTU’s overtime loss to Texas in 2020.

At Houston, Carter will join another ex-Red Raider: running back Ta’Zhawn Henry, who transferred to the Cougars last offseason.