Texas Tech transfer Micah Peavy commits to TCU

Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy will transfer to TCU, he announced on social media Tuesday.

ESPN reported that Peavy was transferring from Texas Tech on the same day that Chris Beard left TTU for the University of Texas.

Peavy started 25 games for the Red Raiders last season and averaged 5.7 points per game. He came to Texas Tech as a highly-regarded prospect from Duncanville High School in the Dallas area.

Peavy is one of six Texas Tech players that entered the transfer portal this offseason.

At TCU, he will be asked to help turn around a program that has scuffled in recent years. The Horned Frogs have been below .500 in Big 12 play each of the last three seasons.