LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Ty Coleman, Mason Molina, and Hudson White were named to the preseason All-Big 12 baseball team on Wednesday. The honorees were selected in a vote of the league’s head coaches and coaches could not vote for their own players.



White returns as the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and one of seven unanimous selections for the Big 12 all-freshman team last year. White was one of six Red Raiders to make 58 or more starts during the 2022 season. He made 39 starts behind the plate and 19 at first base.



Coleman batted .318 for the year in 2022 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 59 RBIs in his first season with the Red Raiders. The senior started 54 games, 53 coming at designated hitter.



Meanwhile, Molina was a member of the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team alongside teammate White. He appeared in 20 games, including nine starts. Molina moved into a bullpen role in early April, and owned a 1.96 ERA out of the pen in 11 relief appearances over 18.1 innings of work. In total, Molina logged 57.2 innings pitched as a true freshman, which was the third-most on the team. Of the four Texas Tech pitchers in 2022 that tossed 55 or more innings, Molina owned the top opposing batting average (.215).



Preseason All-Big 12 Team

C- Hudson White, Texas Tech

IF- Nick Goodwin, Kansas State*

IF- Jackson Nicklaus, Oklahoma

IF- Marcus Brown, Oklahoma State

IF- Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

IF- Brayden Taylor, TCU*

OF- John Spikerman, Oklahoma

OF- Austin Davis, TCU

OF- Elijah Nunez, TCU

DH- Ty Coleman, Texas Tech

UT- Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State*

SP- Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State*

SP- Lucas Gordon, Texas

SP- Tanner Witt, Texas

SP- Mason Molina, Texas Tech

RP- Luke Savage, TCU

RP- Garrett Wright, TCU

*- Unanimous selection



Preseason Player of the Year

Brayden Taylor, TCU

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Anthony Silva, TCU

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)