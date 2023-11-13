LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gino Garcia hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play and Texas Tech upset No. 19 Kansas 16-13 on Saturday as the Jayhawks struggled after losing quarterback Jason Bean in the first half.

Behren Morton completed passes of 16, 14 and 32 yards as Texas Tech went 63 yards in 20 seconds to set up the game-deciding kick.

“Those were day one installs,” Morton said. “Jerand (Bradley) went up and got that last ball and I just tried to put it where only he could get it.”

Tahj Brooks ran for 133 yards and a touchdown as the Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) came back after Kansas (7-3, 4-3) tied the game on a 22-yard field goal by Seth Keller with 26 seconds left in regulation.

“We go up against our defense every day so I had faith they’d do the job,” Brooks said. “They came up big for us with those stops.”

Texas Tech stopped Kansas after they had several chances to score inside the 10-yard line and take the lead.

“We battled and found a way to tie it up late but credit them for driving down the field,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “Our defense found a way to get stops and responded well when challenged. Offensively, I don’t think we ever fully got set today.”

Texas Tech opened a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Brooks scored early in a 5-yard TD run. Garcia added a 32-yard field goal late in the quarter.

The Red Raiders extended their lead to 13-0 early in the third quarter on Garcia’s second field goal before Kansas got back in the game on a Devin Neal 60-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks marched 71 yards later in the fourth quarter and got within three points on a 24-yard field goal by Keller. He tied the game late but Texas Tech found a way to win as Morton was 19 of 25 for 176 yards.

Bean went down with an injury in the second quarter and returned for just one drive the rest of the game. Cole Ballard finished up and was 9 of 20 for 124 yards and an interception.

Texas Tech is a win away from being bowl eligible.

“We haven’t been able to win on the road this year, we’ve played well, but haven’t got many wins to show for it,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “Kansas is a good team and now we need one more win to make it to a bowl.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: Their run game was too much for the Jayhawk defense to handle in the first half, but their offense struggled in the second half before the winning drive in the final minute.

Kansas: Without their quarterback, Kansas struggled to move the ball and had its Big 12 Conference hopes smashed.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Returns home to face UCF next Saturday.

Kansas: Plays host to Kansas State.