Texas Tech uses offensive outburst to rout Houston Baptist

MIDLAND, Texas — It was a new city, but the same story for Texas Tech basketball Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders exploded for 103 points, improving to 3-0 with a 103-74 win over Houston Baptist.

Jahmi’us Ramsey was the star of the show. The talented freshman proved that he can shoot in the first two games, but Wednesday night he displayed his athleticism. He rose up for two dunks in the first half, one of which was a thunderous one-hander in the face of a Houston Baptist defender. Ramsey piled up 20 first half points and 25 for the night.

Texas Tech did have to erase an early deficit as Houston Baptist got out to an early 9-0 lead. The Red Raiders played sloppy out of the gate, committing three turnovers before they even attempted a shot.

That lead went away quickly. Davide Moretti eased into a mid-range jumpshot, T.J. Holyfield swished a corner 3-pointer and Ramsey made a pair of layups to knot the game up in fewer than two minutes. A Kyler Edwards 3 and Terrence Shannon dunk made it a 14-0 run for the Red Raiders.

While Ramsey was doing the scoring, Chris Clarke was more than happy to provide the assists. Clarke’s eyes are always up, to the point where it seems like he doesn’t want to shoot. In the first half, Clarke dished out six assists before even taking a shot.

Texas Tech’s offense consistently generated good shots. Red Raiders guards got deep penetration and finished off possessions with layups or kick-out passes to open shooters. Houston Baptist plays at an up-tempo pace, and the go-go style worked in Texas Tech’s favor.

The Red Raiders built a 54-39 lead in the first half, and the points seemed to come even easier in the second. They went on a 25-9 run in the span of seven minutes, burying Houston Baptist.

Next, the Red Raiders will look to stay hot against Tennessee State. That game tips off at 7 p.m. next Thursday.