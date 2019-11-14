LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head volleyball coach Tony Graystone announced Wednesday, Nov. 13, the receipt of three National Letters of Intent from a trio of talented Texans that will be joining the Red Raiders for the 2020 season.
Lone Star State natives Mackenzie Morgan, Maddie O’Brien and Reese Rhodes come to Tech after impressive careers at their respective high schools. All front-row players, Morgan, O’Brien and Rhodes will immediately be in the hunt for spots in Tech’s starting rotation.
O’Brien is set to graduate this December and will join the Red Raiders as an early graduate in January.
“This is a highly decorated class that gives us three players we’re very excited about,” Graystone expressed. “This group instantly improves our team and I can’t wait to see their impact on Red Raider Volleyball.”
Texas Tech Volleyball announces 2020 Signing Class
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head volleyball coach Tony Graystone announced Wednesday, Nov. 13, the receipt of three National Letters of Intent from a trio of talented Texans that will be joining the Red Raiders for the 2020 season.