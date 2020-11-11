Texas Tech volleyball announces 2021 signing class

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head volleyball coach Tony Graystone announced Wednesday the additions of two signees to the 2021 signing class.

Texas natives Maddy Gilliland and Maddie Correa are spring 2021 midyear enrollees but will join the Red Raiders for the 2021 fall season.

“It’s a smaller group but we have had some bigger classes in the past so we knew we would have a smaller one eventually,” said Graystone. “We have one ball control player, one middle and they’re two of the best players in Texas so we are really excited about that. We are fired up about this group and can’t wait to get them on campus.”

Maddy Gilliland

Middle Blocker | 6’2” | Coppell HS | Coppell, Texas

Gilliland’s roots run deep in Lubbock, the middle blocker was born in the Hub City and her mother, Angela, played golf for four years at Tech. Gilliland is a three-time All-District honoree at Coppell High School where she plays under coach Julie Price. The four-year letter earner recently earned AVCA All-Region Team honors. She was named First Team All-State and PrepVolleyball.com All-American in her junior campaign and All-Area, All-State and PrepVolleyball Sophomore 59 honors in 2018. She was named District Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Gilliland plays club volleyball for Dallas Skyline Volleyball Club.

Born on June 24, 2002, Gilliland is the daughter of James and Angela Gilliland. She has two siblings – James Gilliland IV and Ashton. Her brother James is also a Texas Tech alum.

Graystone on Gilliland:

“Maddy is a terrific middle blocker and I am very excited about her future as a Red Raider. She’s a strong, physical player and does a great job as both a blocker and attacker. Maddy plays very hard and I know she has a bright future ahead.”

Maddie Correa

Defensive Specialist/Libero | 5’5” | Reagan HS | San Antonio, Texas

Correa is set to join the Red Raiders after a standout high school career at Reagan High School in San Antonio where she has helped lead the Rattlers to three 27-6A district championships. During her senior campaign, Correa has already garnered attention being named a Prep Dig 2021 Top 10 ranked player in Texas as well as PrepVolleyball.com National Top 150, Under Armour All-American Honorable Mention and AVCA All-Region Team. As a junior, she broke the school single season digs record (856) on her way to PrepVolleyball All-American Honorable Mention, TSWA Volleyball 6A All-State Second Team, Volleyball Dazzling Dozen 6A All-State Team and 27-6A First Team All-District honors. Correa also received All-District honors in 2017 and 2018, helping her team to the 6A State Quarterfinals as a freshman. She plays club volleyball for Alamo Volleyball Club.

Born to Larry and Yvonne Correa on April 30, 2003, Maddie has an older sister, Laryssa, who played volleyball at University of Arkansas at Forth-Smith from 2017-20 and is currently a graduate student at Texas Tech.

Graystone on Correa:

“Maddie is an elite libero and among the very best of the class of 2021. She is an outstanding passer and defender that plays with great energy. Maddie always finds a way to make an impact and there is no doubt Maddie will play a huge role for us.”

